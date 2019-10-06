Rich Brian & Chung Ha Link Up On "These Nights"

The 88Rising label is getting ready to unleash its Head In The Clouds II compilation effort and just ahead of its arrival, imprint star Rich brian has come through with a new "These Ngihts" track, calling on K-Pop star Chung Ha for the assist. The pop-laced track is attached a futuristic new clip from the duo, highlighting the song's origins.

Brian explains to Billboard that the song came after tying around with Siri on his downtime. “After a while I tried to flirt with her to see how she would respond,” he tells Billboard. “And I started thinking of the future when you can have relationships with robots, that's how I wanted this song to feel.”

As for the collaboration with Chung Ha, Rich Brian notes his appreciation for the unexpected: "We do come from very different scenes but this song with the combination of trap drums and the '80s sounds gives it such a timeless feel and I think it's the perfect song for both of us to jump on.”

Quotable Lyrics

She tell me, "Settle down," what does it all mean?

Anything you want, baby give it all to me

I can be your baby tonight

You can be my lady, alright