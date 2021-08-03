Ric Flair has been one of the WWE's biggest icons and an inspiration to kids for decades, as a 16-time champ, 2 time Hall of Famer, and outspoken wrestler/wrestling host. Even as Flair ventures deeper into his 70s, his involvement with the WWE family has remained consistent. However, yesterday, Flair became yet another member to leave the WWE organization and he followed up the news with a statement on Twitter, clarifying his decision.

In the statement, he maintains that he has no hard feelings towards the organization, but instead has "a different vision" for his future.

"I want to make it really clear with everyone that I'm not upset with WWE at all," read a beginning section of Flair's statement. His release comes at his own request while many of his WWE coworkers undergo the same process in hopes of securing jobs at All Elite Wrestling, which has become increasingly popular among wrestling fans.

"[WWE] solely are responsible for putting me in the position of life that I'm in right now, Where I'm seen in the brightest light ever," Flair continued, looking back at the legacy the WWE afforded him.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Flair then wrapped up with a final thank you to the organization: "We have a very different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!"

It remains unclear what path Ric Flair will take post-WWE, but fans will certainly miss him. His daughter Charlotte remains a powerhouse wrestler and employee of the WWE.

Fans replied to the tweet with well wishes. "Gonna miss seeing ya around, Ric!" and "The GOAT who been around since the 70s time to become ALL ELITE" responded fans.

Ric will be missed as part of the WWE family.

Check out the tweet and some reactions below.