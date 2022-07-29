The world of professional wrestling was rocked last week when longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement in the midst of a controversy stemming from accusations of workplace misconduct and hush money payouts. Responding to McMahon's departure from the WWE, 2x Hall of Fame member Ric Flair spoke with respect about his former boss.

"I think he's one of a kind and I've said this," Flair said to TMZ Sports earlier this week. "He's made so many people rich and he's literally has made chicken salad out of a lot of chicken s**t. Mojo knows what I'm talking about. He's made a lot of people rich."

McMahon is currently under investigation due to allegations that McMahon paid millions to three former employees and one contractor to cover up his sexual misconduct.

"I mean they're just trying to murder him now and who knows and all," Flair said. "I'm certainly not defending anything that's negative and I'm not taking a side on the issue that apparently has been brought up, but I know as a person and what he did for me, there's nobody like him."

Controversy aside, McMahon's story is one of rags-to-riches and undeniable salesmanship. He grew up in an impoverished trailer park in North Carolina. After college, he worked for his father's small wrestling company. Over the next few years, McMahon bought his father's company along with several other small wrestling organizations to form the WWE. After signing stars like Hulk Hogan, WWE exploded and became an international sensation. Forbes listed McMahon as a billionaire in 2000 shortly after WWE went public.

As for Flair, the star will be competing in his final match in his illustrious career this Saturday in a tag team match alongside his son-in-law.

