If you're a fan of the WWE, then you're probably well aware that the season premiere of SmackDown is going down tonight and for the first time ever, it will be broadcast on Fox. Fans are excited to see how the show is going to go and what kind of cameos will make their way to the screen. Even The Rock recently announced he would be back in the ring and WWE-heads couldn't be any more over the moon.

It appears as though one of the sports' biggest legends is prepared to make a bit of a comeback as well. During an interview with TMZ, Ric Flair seemed as chipper as ever and was quick to issue a challenge to none other than Hulk Hogan.

"I'm cleared for anything," Flair said when asked about his recent health problems. "I could be in the main event [Friday] night. It could be me and [Steve Austin] or me and The Rock or it could be bigger than all of that with me and Hogan. Tell Hulkamania that I'm in town and we're not drinking, we're fighting."

The prospect of these two fighting tonight is a bit of a longshot but if you're a longtime WWE fan, you can't help but cross your fingers at this point.