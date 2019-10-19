The WWE has announced that Universal Champion Seth Rollins will put his title on the line against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, Rollins will be unable to captain Hulk Hogan's team in the five-on-five tag team bout against Ric Flair's squad at the same event.

So who will replace Rollins on Team Hogan? That has yet to be determined, although The Hulkster says he's got a plan. Hulk tweeted the following on Thursday night: "Understand the champ @WWERollins needs to do what he’s gotta do. Defending the title against @WWEBrayWyatt is what champions do. Don’t worry Naitch, I got an idea for Team Hogan brother."

Flair responded to Hulk on Friday morning by boasting about the stables he has built over the years and threatening to put the 66-year old Hall of Famer in the Figure Four if they went one-on-one.

"I know teams! I know factions! The Horsemen, Evolution, I created some of the best! Never got one up on Naitch fair and square and if we did it one-on-one today … it’d be a figure four and the bell for you Hogan! WOOOOO"

Flairs team currently consists of Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and one more unnamed wrestler. Meanwhile, Hogan will be represented by Rusev and Ricochet, along with three more unannounced superstars.

WWE Crown Jewel, taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm ET.