Ric Flair is an absolute legend when it comes to world of wrestling and over the years, Flair has become a staple of pop culture as he was even the inspiration behind the Offset and Metro Boomin' song "Ric Flair Drip." Unfortunately, Flair has gone through some horrible health scares over the years and just last week, Flair's health was put into question as it was reported that he was going to the hospital for an emergency. In the end, he was simply going to the hospital for surgery and as it turns out, the surgery was an overwhelming success.

Flair even took to Twitter to address his fans saying "The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!"

TMZ recently caught up with former WWE wrestlers Big Cass and Enzo Amore who had some kinds words for Flair, with both of them saying nothing can kill the Nature Boy.

Enzo called Flair "Immortal," while Big Cass went on to say that he feels as though Flair will be at Wrestlemania this year. These are some bold predictions but when you think about how important Flair is to the wrestling community, you can't help but hope they're right.