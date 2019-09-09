WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently at odds with the WWE over their use of his "The Man" slogan, but he was all smiles when he revealed to TMZ that he recently inked an endorsement deal with Adidas.

Says Flair, "Adidas thinks I’m ‘The Man.’ I signed a deal with them, and we’re fixin’ to make Nike the second brand, OK? It’s not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it’s gonna be Air Flair and I can’t jump.” It remains to be seen what will come of the partnership, possibly a collaborative sneaker or range of apparel, but Flair notes that he's hoping to partner up with Kanye in the future.

Check out The Nature Boy's reaction to his Adidas deal in the video embedded below.

Flair recently filed to trademark "The Man," a nickname currently used by Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, which could lead to a legal dispute moving forward.

The 16-time champ has made it clear that he has no beef with Becky Lynch, and doesn't have any issue with her using "The Man" nickname, just as long as he gets paid by the WWE for using the slogan. According to Flair, "The Man" has been his saying since 1981 and he intends to line his pockets if WWE continues to push Lynch as The Man.