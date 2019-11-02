With Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss out of the plans for any upcoming Star Wars content, Rian Johnson was recently asked whether his future with Lucasfilm was certain or not. According to Uproxx, the question came at Deadline's ninth annual Contenders event.

“We’re still engaged with Lucasfilm and we’ll wait and see,” Johnson told the crowd. He didn't update fans any further on his Star Wars film(s). “No updates on it at this moment, but yeah.”

Johnson also commented on his upcoming film, Knives Out, a soon-to-be-released murder mystery.

“Anyone who’s on Twitter these days, God bless you because it’s rough waters out there, but there’s also wonderful stuff about it,” Johnson said. “That’s why we’re all still on it, I guess. That’s one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you’re doing on there, someone’s going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let’s put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it.”

“What we try and do is place it in modern-day,” Johnson continued. “That for me meant not just skinning it with cell phones, modern cars and music. That meant actually plugging it into 2019. We do character types who are slight caricatures of the type Agatha Christie used to do but with people who for better or worse you could only meet in 2019.”

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.