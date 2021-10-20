“Rhythm + Flow” Star Beanz Drops “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming”

Beanz is busy prepping for the release of her album, Tables Turn on November 5th, but the Pennsylvania rapper still found time to release a new single, titled “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming” today.

The nearly four minute long track sees the former Rhythm + Flow contestant drop bars about feeling golden every day and and overcoming the dark days that she’s been through.

“Pressure is attention,” Beanz tells listeners on the outro. “That others feel when you walk in the room, or when your name is brought up. When another woman see you come in the room, and they say, ‘I don’t like that bitch.’ And her friend ask, ‘but why?’ That‘s pressure.”

“The inspo behind it was following my dreams despite what life throws in my direction. The video gives the impression that I’m actually in a dream while I’m embracing the moment and moving forward to what’s next. The end of the video adds a little humor and a snippet of what’s coming next on my project,” the PA native told Brooklyn Vegan.

Check out the video for “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming” by Beanz above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep it cool, take it easy

I tell the truth, they believe me

Was in the dark, couldn’t see me

I made it start, now I’m beamin’

