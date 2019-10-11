You can't go and tell Lyrical_Gift that he doesn't have it. The up-and-coming rapper was made to be a fool on his episode of Rhythm + Flow. Earlier this week, we published a story about how Quavo was a guest judge on the reality show, laughing at one of the contestants and telling him to his face that this path might not be for him. He's not about to give up though. In fact, Gift is going in the opposite direction. Instead of letting the public humiliation ruin his week, he's trying to capitalize on the infamy by releasing a new track, spitting fast-paced bars and directing his frustration at the Migos member.

Titling the new song "Time's Up Quavious," Lyrical_Gift makes it a point to prove to Quavo that he does indeed have a gift and, yes, it is rap. In his bars, Gift says that he was made to spit rhymes, showing off impressive wordplay near the one-minute mark and continuing to impress the entire way through. While he doesn't outwardly bash Quavo, he makes it clear that he wants the rapper to hear this freestyle and take note of his lyrical ability.

What do you think of "Time's Up Quavious?" Did Gift redeem himself or was Quavo right in shutting down his dreams? Listen below.