"Rhythm + Flow" Favorite Old Man Saxon Brings Cali Vibes On "Get Gone"

Rhythm + Flow presented some solid talent to the masses. Even if they didn't win, they did have a major platform to at least leave an impression. One person who was arguably one of the best of the bunch was Old Man Saxon. His suit and glasses, as well as general stage presence, was enough to not only wow Chance The Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. Although he didn't leave with the $250K after losing the battle rap round to the show's winner, he's still one of the most memorable contestants on the show.

Shortly after the finale, Old Man Saxon returned with his single, "Get Gone." With a classic West Coast vibe and a vibrant Hyphy bounce, Old Man Saxon serves up a catchy banger that combines his distinctive flow and infectious personality all into one.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard you had a cold winter? That's a bummer, boss

You and your Hummer lost, eatin' summer squash

Late ass, don't press start, nah don't play that

One right too many, you gon' find your way back