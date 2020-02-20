Teddi Mellencamp, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, paid her respects to Pop Smoke in an Instagram post after hearing the news that the young rapper had been shot and killed in a house owned by her husband, security firm CEO Edwin Arroyave. On Wednesday morning, shortly after the news broke that Pop Smoke was fatally gunned down during what was believed to be a home invasion robbery, Teddi took to social media to extend her condolences to everyone affected by the tragic event that took place in her home, which it appears Pop had been renting.

"Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property," Teddi wrote on the post, which just featured a photo of a heart emoji. "Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs."

Since the time of Teddi's post, these law enforcement officers in question have revealed that what was initially reported as a home invasion that resulted in a fatal shooting may have been a targeted violent attack on Pop Smoke. Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ offers evidence that robbery was not the motive of the crime, and that the invaders, of which there are at least four, were after Pop Smoke specifically. He was the only victim of the gun violence, and the perpetrators did not appear to steal anything from the residence.

The hip hop community along with the rest of the world continues to mourn loss of such a young talent. Rest in peace, Pop.