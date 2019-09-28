Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are reportedly expanding their family. On Friday, news circulated that the couple is expecting a bundle of joy via surrogate. The pair already have three children in their blended family: Kandi's daughter Riley, Todd's daughter Kaela, and their son AJ.

Kandi nor Todd have officially confirmed the news, however, earlier this year during her appearance on Busy Tonight, Kandi shared that she wanted to have another child and was considering the surrogate process. "I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever,” she said. "And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it’s important to share."

The Xscape singer and reality star also talked to Bravo's Andy Cohen, who had a son via surrogate, about alternative methods of conceiving. "I had made a comment. I said something like, 'I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,' and he said to me, 'Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she's your baby's mom is taking away from you,'" Kandi revealed as she cried. "It made me feel better."