Reynolds Wrap has just upped the ante for summer barbeques, as they're giving one lucky person the chance to make money doing what we would basically otherwise be spending our summer doing: traveling and eating barbequed meat. Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the United States in search of the tastiest ribs, and if the prospect of getting paid to eat travel and eat is not enough for you, you'll also be interested to know the compensation for the 2-week offer is an impressive $10,000.

"If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the company states in a news release. The Chosen One will travel across the country for the first two weeks of August in search of the best barbecue in America, and along the way, the CGO will be in charge of posting photos, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company's website and social media channels.

Included within the position is prepaid travel and lodging for you as well as a guest, making the hardest thing you'll have to do for those two weeks: deciding who you're taking with you. As a fun way to apply, those who are interested in the position need to submit a photo of themselves grilling along with 100 words about why they would be the best fit for the position. Though the deadline to apply has officially been closed as of 12 amon Wednesday the 19th, you can still check out the job description and any additional info here