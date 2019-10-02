mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rexx Life Raj Taps Russ For "Falling"

October 02, 2019 19:12
Rexx Life Raj is back with his latest track.


Rexx Life Raj is readying the release of his forthcoming project, Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There. With the project due out in about a month, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Falling" featuring Russ. The two rappers connect over a smooth, dreamy R&B-influenced beat while also delivering a more melodic performance on the track. Rexx Life Raj have worked together on a few occasions in the past including "Take It All In" and "On 10."

The song serves as the third single released off of the project so far. He's previously released "Time" and "Moonwalk" with Kenny Beats. The rapper's project is about fifteen songs in total. In addition to Russ and Kenny Beats, he's also enlisted Dreamville's Bas and Jay Prince for some help on the project. Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There drops on Nov. 6th.

Quotable Lyrics
My guard down, don't push me
I fell in and I'm drowning like A Boogie
We took a flight to the M.I.A
Where the suns out so you got your buns out
Go ahead and liberate

