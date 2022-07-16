Rexx Life Raj Shares Incredibly Personal 12-Track Album, "The Blue Hour"

This New Music Friday, Rexx Life Raj is making an incredibly vulnerable return with The Blue Hour – a 12-track album that allowed him to help process the grief of both of his parent's death while inviting his fans to heal alongside him.

"This album is about transition," the 32-year-old said of his work in a press release. "This album is about grief. This album is about experiencing every emotion and not running from them. This past year and a half have been so insane that I could make another 20 albums about it."

The artist continued, "From losing my parents to moving out of places I grew up in and made me who I am, all while trying to maintain some type of balance and sanity. I tried to be as honest and intentional with this project as possible. Creating it helped me in ways I can’t even explain. I pray it does the same for someone else."

Along with the album, Raj also delivered a stripped-down, intimate performance video of the LP's closing (and particularly emotional) song, "Sunset Over College Park," and announced a 24-date tour which he's set to embark on this fall.

Check out the full list of North American stops on the poster below, and stream The Blue Hour on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud now.

The Blue Hour Tracklist:

1. Reappear

2. New Normal

3. Save Yourself

4. Beauty In The Madness (feat. Fireboy DML & Wale)

5. Hands And Knees

6. Balance

7. Jerry Curl (feat. Larry June)

8. Radius / No Days Off

9. Scared Money

10. Settled (feat. Russ)

11. Heal / Best of Me

12. Sunset Over College Park