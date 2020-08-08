Rexx Life Raj Links With G-Eazy & Jay Anthony To Deliver "Bounce Back"

Back in June, we received Rexx Life Raj's "Stimulus Check," and continuing with his summer release schedule, he returns with his smooth offering "Bounce Back." He's partnered up with fellow Bay Area artists G-Eazy and Jay Anthony on the track, as they deliver rap verses split with Raj's vocal inserts. Over on Instagram, Rexx Life Raj revealed an interesting nod he recently received from the sports world regarding his latest release.

"So peep this .. @espn and the @nba heard this record that me and some of my talented bay area friends put together and decided to incorporate in this years basketball season," he said. It's the first rap offering we've heard from G-Eazy since he shared his recently released alternative project Everything's Strange Here, so stream "Bounce Back" by these three California artists and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Every CD I burn, You said it's so much to learn

When I was young and insecure, now how the tables have turned

I thought you'd signme on the spot, I guess I had lessons to learn