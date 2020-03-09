mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rexx Life Raj Is Back With "Rose Bowl"

Aron A.
March 09, 2020 17:05
Rose Bowl
Rexx Life Raj

With spring nearly here, Rexx Life Raj is back in full effect with his latest drop.


Rexx Life Raj might have the summer on smash this year. If you need any sort of indication of this, look no further than his latest two singles, "Dreamer" and "Rose Bowl." The latter is surely going to make its way on plenty of pool party playlist. "Rose Bowl" is an upbeat banger with tinges of afrobeats informing the rhythm while his R&B vocals deliver rap-like flexes. "Way back when they was ignoring us/ Now we pullin' up, big foreign truck," he sings on the verse. 

"Rose Bowl" was produced by Kyle Bettencourt and Reece Beats who's previously worked with Boosie, Kehlani, and more. Perhaps these two new singles from Rex is a promising sign of what he has in store in 2020. Check the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Big Smoke, my n***a ride around with the pole
Big smoke, hopin' he don't have to let it blow
Anything goes, party ain't lit 'til she put something in her nose
Thought she was in love with now, and you chose her
Thought I was in love, that's that molly in my soda

Rexx Life Raj
