Rexx Life Raj, Fireboy DML & Wale Create "Beauty In The Madness"

For his latest arrival, 32-year-old Rexx Life Raj has linked up with two talented names – Fireboy DML and Wale – to create a rhythmic, feel-good masterpiece that is "Beauty In The Madness."

"All that I'm asking / Is that you see the beauty in the madness / Beautiful black skin / Pretty, come to the seaside with me, yeah," the final pre-chorus goes before the artist's melodic voices come together to end the three-minute and 43-second long track on a magical note.

"Fireboy is what we call music to the soul," one listener wrote over on YouTube. Others added, "Rexx don't miss, every song he makes is perfection," and "It may not always show in the numbers, but everything Wale touches is a hit."

Late last month, Rexx Life Raj delivered "Balance," which faired relatively well among our readers – listen to that here, and check out our full roundup of this week's must-listen New Music Friday songs here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shorty, false hopes, we just lost souls

Are you into horoscopes? A lotta stars and the rules

What you tryna do? To keep the vibes super high

But you and I, we probably gotta play along, new