Rexx Life Raj Drops The Track ''No Permission Needed'' With Bas

California rapper, Rexx Life Raj creates rhymes that touch upon common topics, while making honest observations about the world and himself. He doesn't shy away from thoughtful introspection. With Father Figure 3 dropping next month, the rapper invites us to listen to the album's 4th single ''No Permission Needed'' with one of Dreamville's first signee, Bas.

This track embodies all the aspects of a lifestyle rapper, and his collaboration with Bas added a lot of perspective to the track. Bas, whose originally from Sudan, offers a universal outlook to an American lifestyle -- while Rexx spices it up with some honest bars. If anyone brings a mix of old and new school to music, it would be these two artists.

In his Instagram post, Rexx stated ''sometimes I think to myself 'damn n*gga.. when will you ever stop making music because you have over 200 fire songs in the vault that you haven’t dropped..' and immediately my next thought is “d*mn that was a b*tch a** thought, you b*tch a** f*ck.. you’re top 5 most clean n*ggas in the world..' and I proceed to go in the booth and turn into emotional Raj which resonates with you all for some strange reason .. New music this week 🤪 | #RexxLife''

Quotable Lyrics

I don't need your permission

I'm in the game,

I know it's a game of interest

Back in the day, she catted on me

And my DM is overcrowded with b*tches