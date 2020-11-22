Rexx Life Raj Drops Off "California Poppy 2"

Bay Area's Rexx Life Raj has been killing shit over the past four years and anyone watching his career has witnessed the growth. From 2014's Hidden Clouds and Portraits, he's gone on to asserting himself as a dominant voice in the Bay Area's ever-expanding hip hop scene.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest EP, California Poppy 2. The new project serves as a sequel to his 2018 EP and is stacked with eight songs in total. Though he holds down the majority of the project on his own, he does get some assistance from the legendary Juvenile and Kojey Radical.

Check out Rexx Life Raj's new project, California Poppy 2 below and check out the tracklist.