Rexx Life Raj Delivers Mindful Bars Over Terrace Martin Production On "Calling"

Over the last couple of months, West Coast rapper Rexx Life Raj has been having one of the most prolific summers in the music industry. For seven Fridays straight, the California Poppy 2 artist has released a new single, and now, Rexx Life Raj has brought his consecutive week total to eight with the release of "Calling" with Terrace Martin.

According to Rexx Life Raj, his easygoing collaboration with Terrace Martin is one that has been years in the making. When teasing the single prior to its drop, the Berkeley, California artist said, "a couple years ago i got the pleasure of working with the legend/big homie @terracemartin .. we were in for like 3-4 days and did hellaa songs.. tomorrow we finna give y’all one. the flood continues.."

When speaking on how to best enjoy the melodic new single, he also said, "Tap in asapp , preferably while drinking some red wine. much love."

Give Rexx Life Raj's smooth Terrace Martin-assisted track "Calling" a listen below. Are you feeling this collab?

Quotable Lyrics

I grab the ball start Harlem Globetrottin'

I been so under, I been tucked off plottin

Stand on them niggas who doubted, I ain't forgotten

If I told you what I net last year, I'd be out of pocked

Damn, I wish I felt happiness in the profit

Crazy, I don't find much value in deposits, no