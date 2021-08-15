mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rexx Life Raj Delivers Mindful Bars Over Terrace Martin Production On "Calling"

Joshua Robinson
August 15, 2021 10:51
Rexx Life Raj keeps the tunes coming with the Terrace Martin-assisted single "Calling."


Over the last couple of months, West Coast rapper Rexx Life Raj has been having one of the most prolific summers in the music industry. For seven Fridays straight, the California Poppy 2 artist has released a new single, and now, Rexx Life Raj has brought his consecutive week total to eight with the release of "Calling" with Terrace Martin.

According to Rexx Life Raj, his easygoing collaboration with Terrace Martin is one that has been years in the making. When teasing the single prior to its drop, the Berkeley, California artist said, "a couple years ago i got the pleasure of working with the legend/big homie @terracemartin .. we were in for like 3-4 days and did hellaa songs.. tomorrow we finna give y’all one. the flood continues.."

When speaking on how to best enjoy the melodic new single, he also said, "Tap in asapp , preferably while drinking some red wine. much love."

Give Rexx Life Raj's smooth Terrace Martin-assisted track "Calling" a listen below. Are you feeling this collab?

Quotable Lyrics

I grab the ball start Harlem Globetrottin'
I been so under, I been tucked off plottin
Stand on them niggas who doubted, I ain't forgotten
If I told you what I net last year, I'd be out of pocked
Damn, I wish I felt happiness in the profit
Crazy, I don't find much value in deposits, no

Rexx Life Raj
Rexx Life Raj Terrace Martin
