Rexx Life Raj & D Smoke Send A Message On "Optimistic"

With today's release of EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change Vol. 1, an album dedicated to standing up in the name of social injustice, so too comes a collaboration between Rexx Life Raj and D Smoke. "Optimistic" serves as a worthy showcase of their chemistry, with both rappers bringing different yet compatible styles to the table.

Taking to a bouncy instrumental, Rexx Life sets things off with a reflection on the adversities he's faced and the mental anguish that stems as a result of the injustices surrounding him. And he's not alone -- breakout lyricist D Smoke adds weight to the cause with a strong verse of his own, addressing concerns about the ongoing pandemic and imminent election. "To keep it honest worrying ain't part of my tradition," he raps."I was taught to practice the art of forever staying optimistic."

"When my Empire family asked me to contribute my artistry to be a part of this project, I knew ‘Optimistic’ would be a perfect addition of hope and encouragement," explains Raj, speaking in an official press release. "I'm honored to be aligned with such a meaningful project and in the company of my peers and colleagues who all believe in supporting something larger than ourselves.”

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ain't have shit for breakfast to my recollection

Everybody worried, bout to shut down, who wins the next election

To keep it honest worrying ain't part of my tradition

I was taught to practice the art of forever staying optimistic.