In August of 2019, Tee Grizzley was in a car with his aunt Jobina Brown when a fatal drive-by shooting claimed her life. While the rapper ultimately survived, he was left to bear the weight of Brown's death, with the pair having been extremely close; she also happened to be his manager. In the days following, Grizzley issued an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing: "My angel I know you always with me just like you was always with me."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Seven months removed from the tragic murder, and police have yet to track down any suspects. In an effort to widen the scope, it has been reported that authorities have issued a $2,500 reward for any information that helps lead them to make an arrest. Unfortunately, it's difficult to foresee whether the plan will prove effective; given that the reward is an initiative of Crime Stoppers Michigan, it's unclear if possible witnesses will be willing to look past the stigma we've long seen present within street culture.

Be that as it may, Jobina Brown deserves justice, and whatever helps facilitate that process should be encouraged. In the meantime, Tee Grizzley remains hellbent on moving forward, having recently announced a new album The Smartest with his Payroll Giovanni-assisted single "Payroll." It should be noted that "Satish," which is also set to be included on the project, is a tribute to Brown's memory; you can check that one out right here.