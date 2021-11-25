Revisit Fabolous' "Doing It Well," Featuring Trey Songz & Nicki Minaj

From the contentious history behind the holiday to the picturesque feasts with turkey and other festive foods, several things may come to mind when people think about Thanksgiving, and Hip-Hop fans may even think back to when their favorite artist dropped a surprise Thanksgiving mixtape. The American holiday has long been a day in which artists drop special mixtapes, such as Lil Wayne's No Ceilings 2 in 2015, Lupe Fiasco's Enemy of the State: A Love Story in 2009, and Boosie Badazz' Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas in 2016.

On November 26, 2015, Fabolous shared Summertime Shootout for what was perhaps Hip-Hop's busiest Thanksgiving ever, and the 12-track mixtape boasted guest appearances from The Weeknd, Bryson Tiller, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Rich Homie Quan, Dave East, and more. Summertime Shootout also spawned two sequels: Summertime Shootout, Vol. 2: The Level Up in 2016 and Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever in 2019.

In honor of Thanksgiving and the six-year anniversary of Summertime Shootout, revisit Fabolos' Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj-assisted "Doin It Well" below. Other than Summertime Shootout, what are some of your favorite Thanksgiving mixtapes?

Quotable Lyrics

Look, body language is the kinda talk I'm fluent in

Why don't you stop talking 'bout it and come do it then?

Written on your face, that "Yeah I'm tryna do it" grin

Event planning, we just need a spot to do it in

Heading to engagements, head behind the Range tints

Fruits of my labor, edible arrangements