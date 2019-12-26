Revisit Fabolous & French Montana's "Ball Drop" For Your 2020 New Year's Anthem

On the intro to Fabolous' "Ball Drop" cut, the Brooklyn rapper calls in a sound bite from the 1990 New Year Ball Drop in Times Square as the world said goodbye to another decade. As we begin to usher in 2020 more connected than ever before, it seems fitting to present The Young OG Project standout as this week's TBT track.

Assisted by French Montana on the select, Fab toasts to the year gone by and naturally looks forward to all-new everything: "It's time to make more money, less excuses/My old bitch on death row, it's time for execution/My new bitch is bad ass, she the best since Boosie."

The mild success that followed The Young OG Project was well in line with Fab's directives as the project went on to peak at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart while cracking the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at the time. The overall theme of the effort was centered around Fab's upbringing in the 80s and his eventual maturation and introduction to hip-hop's wonders in the 90s. It speaks volumes as we sit at the edge of hip-hop's next generation and look back on its advances this past decade while awaiting the twists and turns it brings us in the next 10 years.

Quotable Lyrics

This the new year resolution

We gotta be the winners cause the rest is losin'

I told em get money, that's the best solution

When you do, wear your rocket like you rest in Houston