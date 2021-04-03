Revisit Big Sean & Jhené Aiko's "On The Way" On The Fifth Anniversary Of 'TWENTY88'

On April 1, 2016, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean doubled down on their excellent chemistry and released the Hip-Hop and R&B collab album TWENTY88. Apart from sparking countless rumors about the romance between the two artists, TWENTY88 showcased both Sean and Jhené at their best — creatively, sonically, and lyrically. Five years after their 2016 team-up, fans have yet to receive a proper follow-up to TWENTY88, but the duo has appeared from time to time on Jhené and Sean's last couple of solo albums.

Laced with just eight tracks, TWENTY88 only featured one song that boasted guest appearances, giving the project the opportunity to showcase how great Big Sean and Jhené Aiko sounded together on wax. One of the songs that really exemplified the great pairing was "On The Way," a flirty and sensual song that finds both artists expressing their lust for each other. The infectious album cut also serves as the opening song on "Out of Love," the 14-minute short film that accompanied the artists' 2016 collaboration.

Revisit Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's joint project Twenty88 by listening to "On The Way" or watch the project's short film "Out of Love" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m your designated

Sex drive you to the destination

Lingerie my favorite decoration

I need Hennessy for that preparation

I hit the pussy with an exclamation I'm so spoiled