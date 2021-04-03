mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Revisit Big Sean & Jhené Aiko's "On The Way" On The Fifth Anniversary Of 'TWENTY88'

Joshua Robinson
April 03, 2021 18:07
1 View
00
0
TWENTY88/Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./ARTium Recordings/Def Jam Recordings, UMG Recordings, Inc.TWENTY88/Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./ARTium Recordings/Def Jam Recordings, UMG Recordings, Inc.
TWENTY88/Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./ARTium Recordings/Def Jam Recordings, UMG Recordings, Inc.

On The Way
Big Sean & Jhene Aiko

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's collab album "TWENTY88" is officially five years old.


On April 1, 2016, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean doubled down on their excellent chemistry and released the Hip-Hop and R&B collab album TWENTY88. Apart from sparking countless rumors about the romance between the two artists, TWENTY88 showcased both Sean and Jhené at their best — creatively, sonically, and lyrically. Five years after their 2016 team-up, fans have yet to receive a proper follow-up to TWENTY88, but the duo has appeared from time to time on Jhené and Sean's last couple of solo albums.

Laced with just eight tracks, TWENTY88 only featured one song that boasted guest appearances, giving the project the opportunity to showcase how great Big Sean and Jhené Aiko sounded together on wax. One of the songs that really exemplified the great pairing was "On The Way," a flirty and sensual song that finds both artists expressing their lust for each other. The infectious album cut also serves as the opening song on "Out of Love," the 14-minute short film that accompanied the artists' 2016 collaboration.

Revisit Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's joint project Twenty88 by listening to "On The Way" or watch the project's short film "Out of Love" below. 

Quotable Lyrics

I’m your designated
Sex drive you to the destination
Lingerie my favorite decoration
I need Hennessy for that preparation
I hit the pussy with an exclamation I'm so spoiled

Big Sean Jhene Aiko
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Revisit Big Sean & Jhené Aiko's "On The Way" On The Fifth Anniversary Of 'TWENTY88'
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject