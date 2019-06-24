An alternate version of the iconic "He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 will reportedly debut at retailers in 2020, according to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz. Images of the kicks have not yet surfaced but rumors suggest the sneakers will be a reverse version of the white, black and red 13s.

The original "He Got Game" 13s were worn by Michael Jordan in 1997 and gained their nickname from Spike Lee's classic 1998 film starring Denzel Washington and Ray Allen as the father and son duo, Jake and Jesus Shuttlesworth. The sneakers have been retro'd numerous times since then, most recently in 2018, but we have yet to see any alternate renditions like the rumored reverse colorway.

With a 2020 release date still half a year away, we may have to wait some time before early photos surfaces but you don't have to be rocket scientist to envision what the reverse "He Got Game" 13s will look like. The photoshop embedded below will give you a good idea of what to expect.