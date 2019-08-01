For many years, we have worked to bring you DIGITAL COVER STORIES, full-length profiles on some of the game's most beloved artists. With a growing catalog including Ty Dolla $ign, Jeezy, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby & Gunna, J.I.D & EarthGang, and more, we're proud to look back on our collection thus far, knowing that it's only going to grow in size and scale. And rest assured, we intend on continuing to raise the bar with new innovations, starting right now.

We at HNHH are proud to premiere our first documentary film: T.I: REVELATIONS. A companion piece to our upcoming DIGITAL COVER STORY, which launches tomorrow, REVELATIONS was filmed on location in Atlanta, Georgia. Centered around Tip Harris, the man you have come to know as T.I., the film features an extensive insight into his mind, his process, and his budding hometown empire. With visits to Hideoki Bespoke, The Gathering Spot, and an extensive look at the Trap Music Museum, it's impossible to ignore Tip's mission in spreading wisdom and opportunity to his community.

REVELATIONS, which was directed by Joshua Rosenbaum & Kieran Arscott, featuring an interview conducted by yours truly, and original music from Loa Gaze and Rain Dog, marks the first in a series of original HNHH FILMS to come. Be sure to check out the full Doc below, and keep an eye out for the complete DIGITAL COVER STORY, dropping in full tomorrow. What did you think of this one? And who should we do next?