Jenna Jameson is getting stronger every day. As you may have heard, within the first few weeks of 2022, reports began flying that the former adult actress had mysteriously lost her ability to walk while battling what remains an unknown illness.

Shortly after Jameson's tragedy became public knowledge, doctors speculated that she could have Guillain-Barré Syndrome – a rare neurological disorder – but that's since been ruled out in favour of other diagnoses.

"I still have more testing to do, but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve," she told her Instagram followers with a Story post on February 22nd, "and it's affecting my strength in my legs."

As Page Six reports, the most recent update from Jameson's social media page reveals that she's made her way out of the wheelchair that she was previously confined to, and is now able to move around independently with the help of a walker. "Getting Stronger!" she captioned a smiley photo of her standing in front of a window with a beautiful view.

Last week, the 47-year-old shared that she was bedridden, but on the mend. "I am still sick, as you can see," she began. "I am in bed, but I am at home which is really nice. I've been getting a lot of sleep. We don't know what exactly is going on."

"I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better so thank you for your support," the mother of three said.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Jenna Jameson's medical mystery.

