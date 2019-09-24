RetcH Recruits ScHoolboy Q For Brand New Banger "On Me"

RetcH has been putting in work this year. He kicked off 2019 with his tape, Richer Than The Opps and continued to drop new singles throughout the year including "Hopeless" and his collab with Slayter, "Money and Power." Additionally, he released GuWiiMoney with Gu Mitch this past summer. Now, he returns with another new banger alongside ScHoolboy Q.

"On Me" is the latest drop from RetcH. With assistance from ScHoolboy Q, the New Jersey-based rapper delivers a West Coast-influenced banger with production from Benjamin Lasnier and Frenzy Beatz. The two producers cook up a bass-heavy beat with a California bounce to it while RetcH and ScHoolboy Q detail the high-life.

ScHoolboy Q is fresh off the release of his latest album, CrasH Talk. The rapper recently announced an accompanying tour with Nav serving as the opening act. Peep the tour dates here.

Quotable Lyrics

Got them hunnids in my pocket, got no time to relax

How she give me head with the gun in my lap?

Okay, diamonds on my teeth, neck covered with tatts, yo

You know the double M's, M's lean in the back

