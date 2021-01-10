mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RetcH Is Up Early On The Grind On "Sun Up"

Aron A.
January 10, 2021 17:17
RetcH is back with his latest single, "Sun Up."


It's been a minute since RetcH dropped off a new project but 2020 did find him releasing a few singles and keeping the streets hot. Still Goin Up and Richer Than The Opps arrived back-to-back in 2019 and hopefully, he has a similar run in 2021. That will be determined with time but he did slide through with some new heat this week. The rapper emerged with his latest single, "Sun Up" along with a grainy music video. The rapper unleashes an off-kilter banger with his latest release, bouncing through the production reflecting on the streets and run-ins with the opps. The song was produced by the Loudpack with the visuals for "Sun Up" being filmed by Pat Banahan x Cold Game Jiggy x Jayoh.

Check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't talk to me stupid,
Don't care 'bout no gossip
I'm boppin' in Christian
I'm smokin' exotic

