RetcH Flips Rod Wave's "By Your Side" On His Latest Track

Between dealing with several legal issues, RetcH has not lost sight of his career. The rapper came through in 2021 with the release of August's Gone 'Til Autumn but it appears that he's preparing for an impeccable run this year. On Friday, he blessed fans with his first release of the year, "Gimme A Rush." Now, he's back with the release of a new freestyle over one of Rod Wave's latest hits.

For his latest release, RetcH takes on Rod Wave's single, "By Your Side" for his record, "Somewhere Far Away." Taking the laidback production into his own hands, RetcH takes a moment to get introspective about his most recent incarceration, and the joys of freedom.

Check out the latest from RetcH below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't believe my n***as got caught

Shot 'em then the police got called

Mothafuckas goin' down

How you think my heart is all chrome?

I can't wear no Comme Des Garçons