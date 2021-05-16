mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Retch & V Don Unveil New Single "Shiesty" Ft. Maxo Kream

Aron A.
May 16, 2021 13:14
Maxo Kream assists Retch & V Don on their new single.


Retch is behind bars right now due to a probation violation but it seems that he's already preparing for his arrival back home. The rapper hasn't allowed his current situation to impede on his career trajectory and in the next few weeks, he'll be unveiling a brand new project alongside V Con. This week, he released a new single off of the project titled, "Shiesty" ft. Maxo Kream. V Don creates a middle ground between the boom-bap inflections of the East Coast and the muddy 808s of the South -- a perfect fit for Maxo and Retch to get busy to. 

"Me and Retch flew out to Atlanta to knock out the project," V Don told Complex. "Once we got to the studio he played me a few songs he recently recorded, including a few he did with Maxo. I heard the verses to one record and told him we’re using this one for our project, and I made the ‘Shiesty’ beat from scratch, and the record turned out crazy!”

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fiends askin' for a wake-up
Cut the cookie, clean the shake-up
Big face, a n***a Jacob
Max fix a n***a face up

