Retch & V Don Connect On "Gone Til Autumn"

RetcH might be locked up but one thing he's not going to do is his name fizzle out in the streets. The rapper returned this week with his new collaborative project with V Don titled, Gone 'Til Autumn. Release via Payday Records, RetcH delivers one of the most honest and raw projects in his catalog to date over production entirely handled by V Don.

The album includes the previously released singles, "Shiesty" ft. Maxo Kream and "Back On My Bullshit" with Dave East. East and Maxo serve as the only two credited features on the project.

Peep the album and tracklist below and sound of with your thoughts in the comments.