A restaurant in Windsor, Connecticut was forced to shut down after fluids from a decomposing body leaked through the restaurant ceilings. According to Vice, Officer Ryan Wilder was called to an apartment building after a woman reported that she hadn't seen her neighbor in a few days. Right after, the officer was asked to check out Siam's Corner Thai Kitchen by a worker who asked if Wilder could check out the restaurant too because of a strong smell in the kitchen and a reddish-brown liquid leaking from the ceiling.

I went into the restaurant and discovered a reddish brown substance dripping from the ceiling located behind the front counter of the restaurant,” Officer Wilder said in a police report. “It appeared that the dripping substance was possibly blood."

Wilder went up to the apartment unit that the neighbor previously reported where he ultimately found a dead body. A man reportedly passed away from his bed. "It was readily apparent that [name redacted] had been deceased for several days, as his body had begun stages of [decomposition],” the police report read. WFSB reports that the man died of natural causes, although they've yet to determine any specifics.

According to WTNH, a biohazard company came in for remediation of the restaurant. Just a day later, the Siam's Corner Thai Kitchen closed down for renovation. “We [are] currently closed to bring the restaurant into compliance with all current fire codes,” a staffer told VICE in a Facebook message. “We hope we can open next week.” They insisted that it wasn't closed due to the body but rather because the ceiling was not up to the city's standard.