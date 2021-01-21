When it comes to beloved gaming franchises, Capcom's legendary Resident Evil series has remained a fan-favorite for decades. And now, with the new generation of consoles having been launched, the upcoming Resident Evil: Village is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2021. Especially following the recent success that the Resident Evil franchise has been experiencing, thanks to a triumphant run of RE:7, as well as acclaimed remakes of RE2 and RE3.

Resident Evil 8: Village -- second trailer.

Today marks the official Resident Evil showcase, during which Capcon will unveil a new cinematic trailer, the first gameplay reveal, and more. Based on what we've seen so far, Village appears to take place following the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, with players once again reprising the role of Ethan Winters. Unlike its predecessor, which largely took place in a decrepit and terrifying mansion smack in the middle of the bayou, Village will switch things up entirely. Implementing elements of folklore and overtly supernatural horror, Village looks to be one of the most mysterious chapters of the series thus far -- and that's not even factoring in the rogue behavior of beloved RE hero Chris Redfield.

For those interested in checking out the official showcase, which takes place today at 2:00 pm PT, 5:00 pm ET, and 10:00 pm GMT, IGN has provided a wealth of streaming options you can peep right here. Perhaps we'll actually receive a proper due date, as for now, Resident Evil: Village has been slated for a general 2021 release. Are you excited for this one?