Tom Hanks, the star in such masterpieces of cinema like Forrest Gump, Castaway, Saving Private Ryan, and more. Tom Hanks, the father of the young patois-speaking god Chet Hanks himself. Tom Hanks, the two-time Oscar-winning actor is reportedly less trustworthy than multi-billion dollar companies such as Google and Amazon according to market research firm, Morning Consultant.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The firm recently compiled a list of the 'most trusted brands' after noticing a common theme of societal distrust between citizens, large corporations, and other public entities. The research showed that approximately 50% of Americans fully trust their 'primary care doctors' while 44% of Americans fully entrust the military.

39% of Americans trust Amazon, while 38% of Americans trust Google. However, only 30% of Americans trust the living legend and national treasure that is Tom Hanks. Ironically, both Amazon and Google have higher trust ratings than extreme weather warnings (36%), teachers (35%), and health warnings (23%).

While the Toy Story voice actor did rank higher than religious leaders, the government, Oprah, the media, and the ideal known as capitalism, these research results are wildly disappointing. Protect the industry phenom, Tom Hanks at all cost and be on the lookout for his self-produced Sammy Davis Jr. miniseries coming sometime in the near future.