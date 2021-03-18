Due to a recent rise in crime and violence against the Asian American community-- itself seemingly a result of fear towards the COVID-19 pandemic and misguided beliefs about the disease-- a senate Judiciary Committee hearing was recently called to address the uptick. During the hearing, Republican Representative of Texas’s 21st congressional district, Chip Roy recognized the tragic spa shooting that claimed the lives of six Asian women in Atlanta, saying the families "deserve justice," in what started innocuously enough.

Roy started by affirming that "victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice" before shifting gears, "I would also suggest that the victims of cartels moving illegal aliens deserve justice. The American citizens in south Texas, they are getting absolutely decimated by what’s happening at the southern border deserve justice. The victims of rioting and looting in the street... last summer deserve justice. We believe in justice," he declared.

He then seemingly attempted to provide a solution to the crime problem, by suggesting lynchings-- or at least, reminiscing about them. "There an old sayings in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree.' You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round u the bad guys. That's what we believe," the representative said.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the clip on his twitter, pointing out the fact that the Representative appeared to be glorifying lynchings, going viral in the process and stirring a debate on twitter.

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu agreed with Rupar’s remarks, saying, "Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it."

Roy also used this time to criticize the Chinese government, "I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys," he admitted.

New York Democratic Representative Grace Meng shut down the statement. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions. We will not let you take our voices from us."

