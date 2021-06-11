The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced an onslaught of issues as workplaces and conference rooms have transitioned to Zoom meetings and FaceTime calls. Among the myriad of normal issues brought on by working at home, nobody could have anticipated the specific problem brought on by Jeffrey Toobin, who was caught masturbating during a staff meeting for the New Yorker. Though he has been vacant from his positions since October, Toobin reclaimed his role as CNN Chief Legal Contributor yesterday, marking his first official return to the news world.

“I have tried, and I am trying now, to say how sorry I am, sincerely, in all seriousness," Toobin said upon his return to CNN, offering that he "didn't think anyone else could see" him.

He then continued: "Above all, I am sorry to my wife and to my family but I am also sorry to the people on the Zoom call, I’m sorry to my former colleagues at the New Yorker, I’m sorry to my current, fortunately, still colleagues at CNN and I’m sorry to the people who read my work and who watched me on CNN and who thought I was a better person than this.”



Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Though it seems he may be making his gradual return to the spotlight, he is still largely estranged from the news community. Toobin was a lawyer and a government official until 1993 when he joined the New Yorker.

