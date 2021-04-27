A red carpet question by a journalist has caused her to unintentionally become the subject of ridicule. On Sunday (April 25), Daniel Kaluuya took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, besting his fellow nominees including Sacha Baron Cohen, Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr., and his co-star, Lakeith Stanfield.

South African reporter and former Miss Universe Margaret Gardiner was one of several journalists in the Oscars press room, and she posed a puzzling question to Kaluuya after his win. "I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina, what this means for you at this time with the world in the state that it’s in?" She seemed to be referencing One Night in Miami, a film directed by Regina King that starred Leslie Odom Jr. It was also suggested that she may have been referencing Shaka King, director and co-writer of Judas and the Black Messiah.



Handout / Getty Images

In a video that has gone viral, Kaluyya is seen asking Gardiner to repeat herself. She posed the question again, this time without mentioning Regina King since, as we know, King wasn't involved in Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya graciously answers the question but once he finished, he gave someone off to the side a strange look.

Soon, Gardiner went viral and was mocked for not knowing the difference between Kaluuya and Odom Jr. She returned to social media to set the record straight, explaining what she meant to ask. "#DanielKaluuya I did not mistake you for Leslie Odom Jnr. I'm sorry if it seemed that way. I had wanted to ask about Regina King not being nominated as a director for One Night in Miami, and your win for Judas and the Black Messiah for the community at this time."

"2. (cont) #DanielKaluuya There was a sound issue so I dropped the part about Regina King and restated my question. What does it mean for the community at this time. When I listed to the audio, I do understand, but there was no confusion." Still, people didn't let up because they felt as if her explanation wasn't the truth and she didn't apologize. Check out her tweets, along with a few reactions, below.



Twitter