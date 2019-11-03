ESPN Senior Writer Adam Schefter is reporting that, before claiming Josh Gordon off of waivers, the Seatle Seahawks "did their due diligence" with considering free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. Schefter also says that Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson "was pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown before they claimed Gordon." Perhaps we'll see Brown back in the NFL sooner than it seemed.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, still maintains that there are "a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over," referring to the investigation into sexual assault accusations made against Brown.

Brown was released from the Raiders back in September and then against released after signing with the Patriots during the same month.

Josh Gordon has shown to be a remarkable talent, but his career has been consistently stifled by drug-related suspensions. He was released from the Patriots after suffering a knee injury. Now, the Seahawks will reap the rewards of Gordon's talent if he can stay on the field. He had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown during his six-game season with the Patriots this year.

Head coach Pete Carrol called Gordon a "special talent" after the signing Friday. He added that he's "a big-play guy" who can "really stretch the field."