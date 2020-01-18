The officer whose butt was slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. does not plan on pressing charges, according to NOLA.com.

Earlier this week, an arrest warrant was filed for Beckham after he slapped an officer following the College Football Playoff National Championship. He was in the locker room of LSU, his alma mater, which had just beaten Clemson to win the championship. The officer was warning players to stop smoking cigars inside when Beckham slapped his butt.

On Friday, the officer reportedly signed an affidavit stating he does not plan to press charges.

According to CBS, Louisiana statute 14.34.2 mandates that those guilty of simple battery of a police officer "shall be fined not more than $500 and imprisoned not less than fifteen days nor more than six months without benefit of suspension of sentence."

The Browns have released a statement regarding the situation: "We are aware of the incident and have been in contact with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation," said a spokesperson.

Beckham was also seen handing out cash to players immediately after the game. That incident is currently under investigation by LSU, the NCAA and the SEC.