CBS Sports is reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. has no plans to request a trade from the Browns, according to "sources with knowledge of the situation."

Rob Carr / Getty Images

The Browns have been struggling throughout the season and Baker Mayfield has had trouble building a connection with Beckham. CBS Sports is also reporting that some of the core veterans on the team are hoping to see changes to the team's staff and scheme next season.

Rumors began to pick up steam last week when Beckham said, "No one knows what the future holds tomorrow. I couldn’t tell you. My locker is right next to one of the people that mean the most to me in the world. I think about coming to work and seeing him every single day and how special this could be, so I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at right now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else."

Beckham later explained on Twitter saying, "Ok😑😑😑... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭."

The Browns' next game is Sunday at 4:05 pm against the Cardinals.