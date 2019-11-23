Rudolph will be fined by the NFL.
It looks like Mason Rudolph will be reprimanded by the NFL for his altercation against Myles Garrett after all. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Rudolph will be fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in the fight.
On November 14th, Rudolph and Garrett were involved in a violent incident that resulted in Garrett ripping off the quarterback's helmet and smashing it against his head. The fight also involved Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey who has been suspended 2 games after a reduction from 3 originally.
Rudolph's fine is a relatively small penalty compared to Garrett who has been suspended indefinitely from the league. After Garrett's ruling, he claimed Rudolph used a racial slur against him which prompted the fight; however, the NFL has reportedly found no evidence that this took place. Garrett is confident in what he heard, posting on Twitter Thursday, "I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this had on the league, the Browns, and our devoted fans."
The Steelers next game is tomorrow at 1:00 pm against the Bengals.