It looks like Mason Rudolph will be reprimanded by the NFL for his altercation against Myles Garrett after all. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Rudolph will be fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in the fight.

On November 14th, Rudolph and Garrett were involved in a violent incident that resulted in Garrett ripping off the quarterback's helmet and smashing it against his head. The fight also involved Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey who has been suspended 2 games after a reduction from 3 originally.

Rudolph's fine is a relatively small penalty compared to Garrett who has been suspended indefinitely from the league. After Garrett's ruling, he claimed Rudolph used a racial slur against him which prompted the fight; however, the NFL has reportedly found no evidence that this took place. Garrett is confident in what he heard, posting on Twitter Thursday, "I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this had on the league, the Browns, and our devoted fans."

The Steelers next game is tomorrow at 1:00 pm against the Bengals.