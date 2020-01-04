Reports circulated yesterday that Kevin Feige confirmed that a transgender character would be appearing in a Marvel movie "very soon." Variety is now reporting that that information is false, according to two sources close to the studio.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

During a guest lecture series for the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, Feige was asked about “on bringing more LGBT+ characters into the MCU, specifically the T, trans characters.”

“Yes — absolutely, yes,” Feige responded. “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Apparently, Feige only meant to respond to the first part of the question. Variety claims the studio sources say the trans character will not be joining the MCU "very soon."

Feige also commented on diversifying the crew and writers' rooms going forward saying, “We have three other shows we’ve announced, we haven’t announced the players yet, but spoiler alert — two out of three of them are women… It makes for better stories. I say, when you are sitting at a table and everyone looks like you, you’re in trouble. You aren’t going to get the best story out of that.”

Marvel's Eternals is set to have the MCU's first major gay character; however, it has not been confirmed who that will be.