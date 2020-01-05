Kevin Love had an "emotional verbal outburst," during a team shootaround on Saturday, according to The Athletic, as noted by Complex.

Mostly directed at Cavs' general manager Koby Altman, Love's tirade included "expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization" by shouting at coaches and front office members in front of his teammates. Love reportedly yelled that there is "no feel here."

During Saturday's game against the Thunder, Love was visibly upset at the end of the first half, and fans on Twitter took notice: "Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳," one user wrote.

While Love has yet to publically confirm that he is requesting a trade, all signs seem to point in that direction. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a major point of trepidation for prospective destinations for Love is the $90 million remaining on his contract. Love is set to be paid $31.3 million in each of the next two seasons and $28.9 million in his last season, at age 34.

Love is averaging 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, but his solid play isn't enough to earn the Cavs as a whole any success. The team is currently 10-25, well outside of playoff contention at 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Any trade for Love must be completed by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.