Complex is reporting that "a source close to the situation" has informed them that Jay-Z is disappointed in Colin Kaepernick after Saturday's workout. He feels Kaepernick turned his chance to make it in the NFL into a publicity stunt with his decision to move the workout location at the last minute.

Kaepernick and his team felt strongly about not signing a liability wavier presented by the NFL and wanted the media to have access to the event. A middle ground could not be found and Kaepernick moved the workout to a nearby high school three hours before the start.

Jay-Z isn't alone in his sentiments about Kaepernick's workout. Stephen A. Smith expressed similar feelings in a video posted to Twitter saying, "This man wanted a chance. Twenty-five teams show up in Georgia at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility—state of the art facility, NFL personnel, equipment, video, everything, and what does Colin Kaepernick do? Because of some issue with a liability waiver, Colin Kaepernick wants to change the venue. You don’t want to work. You just want to make noise and you want to control the narrative."

He went on to say Kaepernick merely "wants to be a martyr."