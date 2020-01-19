The Cincinnati Bengals will not be trading their 1st overall draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While former LSU assistant Joe Brady will be taking over the offensive coordinator job for Carolina Panthers, Joe Burrow is still seemingly a lock for the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow is routinely rated as the top prospect entering the draft and just won the College Football Playoff National Championship with LSU.

Burrow threw for a record 60 touchdowns this season with only 6 interceptions for 5,671 yards. He also boasted a 76.3% completion rate.

Despite being an obvious trade target for Carolina, Schefter says that sources close to the situation expect the Bengals to hold onto their pick.

"He definitely checks off a lot of boxes early on in the evaluation process," Bengals' quarterbacks' coach said on the teams' in-house website. "He's definitely an intriguing guy.

Burrow's father recently said that his son is, "excited to even be in that conversation." and that "if the Bengals do draft him, he's going to be happy."

"He'll look at it as a challenge," he continued. "But he'll be confident that eventually, they can win a lot of games there in Cincinnati."

Prior to transferring to LSU, Burrow spent three seasons at Ohio State and even went to high school outside of Cinncinati.

The NFL Draft will take place in April.