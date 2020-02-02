The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have reached a position where the only remaining option for the team is the franchise tag the star quarterback, league sources tell ESPN.

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Both sides are looking for a long-term deal; however, Prescott values himself much higher than the Cowboys do. Prescott has remained confident that the two sides will come to an agreement: "There's a lot of things that have to come into play when you're talking about a contract," Prescott told ESPN's Sage Steele. "Never just look at the money, never just look at what people see or the attention-grabber. There's a lot of details to it. There's people that know that handle that, so I'm leaving that up to my agent and I have all the confidence in both sides."

The Cowboys finished the season with a mediocre 8-8 record. Prescott, however, was still able to salvage a career year for himself, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdown passes.

Last season, Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott faced a similar situation and held out of training camp. He was later rewarded with an eight-year, $103 million extension

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has said that signing Prescott to a long-term deal is this team's top priority.